Immigration reform maze

Recently, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a Democrat, joined three other Democrats and four Republicans to introduce an immigration reform bill called the Dignity Act. As an evangelical pastor within her congressional district who does not always agree with Rep. Manning on every other issue, I am grateful for her leadership to resolve an urgent problem.

At One Church in High Point, where I serve as a pastor, we are committed to affirming the dignity of all people – including immigrants – because we believe that each person is made in God’s image.

Ryan Sims is the lead pastor of One Church in High Point.