Recently, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a Democrat, joined three other Democrats and four Republicans to introduce an immigration reform bill called the Dignity Act. As an evangelical pastor within her congressional district who does not always agree with Rep. Manning on every other issue, I am grateful for her leadership to resolve an urgent problem.
At One Church in High Point, where I serve as a pastor, we are committed to affirming the dignity of all people – including immigrants – because we believe that each person is made in God’s image.
We are instructed to love our neighbors, as Jesus called us to. And since Jesus’ example of loving one’s neighbor was a Good Samaritan who cared for a stranger of a different ethnic background in need, it’s clear that our immigrant neighbors are explicitly included in Christ’s command.
We’ve done that in various ways at One Church, including by partnering with World Relief Triad, a Christian ministry that welcomes refugees and other immigrants. And our ministry isn’t unique in answering that call. A Lifeway Research study last year found that at least three out of 10 evangelical Christians in the South say their local church has a ministry or outreach to serve refugees or other immigrants.
That same study also found that Southern evangelicals have nuanced views on immigration policy: Roughly nine out of 10 want policies that ensure secure national borders, but an even higher share say it is vital that our laws protect the unity of families. And – perhaps surprisingly – about four out of five Southern evangelicals say they would like immigrants in the country unlawfully to be able to access a path to U.S. citizenship if they meet appropriate requirements.
That’s why I’m encouraged by the introduction of the Dignity Act, which aims to address all of these priorities. It would invest at least $35 billion in securing our border and improving processing at ports of entry, which is where most fentanyl enters the U.S. It would ensure that families can stay together in humane conditions while their asylum claims are processed and significantly reduce backlogs in family reunification visas.
Lastly, it would allow undocumented immigrants to earn the chance to stay lawfully in the U.S. if they pay a significant fine as a penalty – not a blanket amnesty that dismisses their violation of law, but a process for them to make restitution, live and work lawfully in the U.S. without fear and, for those who desire it, to eventually pursue U.S. citizenship.
Here’s the best thing about the Dignity Act: It could actually pass because it’s a relatively rare example of Republicans and Democrats working together to find a consensus approach that – though not all that either party wants – they can all agree improves upon the status quo.
I’m not naïve about the uphill battle that the Dignity Act faces. While bipartisan, it will need many more cosponsors to pass. I hope its supporters will include the other U.S. representatives who represent parts of the Triad: Republicans Virginia Foxx and Dan Bishop. And then, of course, it will also need bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate, where North Carolina’s Sen. Thom Tillis has previously played a constructive role in seeking to forge bipartisan compromises. I pray he will reprise that role.
In the Bible, Jesus tells the story of a widow who cries out day and night for justice as a model of persistence in prayer. I hope that North Carolinian evangelicals will both pray and advocate until we see a more just immigration system finally signed into law.
Ryan Sims is the lead pastor of One Church in High Point.
