Who knew that changing the comics and puzzle page would create such a stir?
Actually, we did, and we understood that the timing couldn’t be worse for the Enterprise’s readers, given other recent changes, but for a variety of reasons we had to streamline the process for building the puzzle pages, starting this past week, and that also was going to affect the package of syndicated features available to us.
Our puzzle page is put together each day by a group that does puzzle pages for dozens of other newspapers, which all had their own selection of syndicated puzzles and other features such as the horoscope and advice columns. The selections had some overlap here and there, but there were many differences, which made for a complicated production process that was prone to problems and required a lot of staff time for those producing these pages.
To create a better daily production process, we needed a streamlined package of syndicated offerings. One option would have greatly reduced the number of puzzles and features we ran so they fit on a half page, but we opted instead to have more. The choices included some things we ran before and some we didn’t, but there wasn’t an option to keep everything we had and just add to them.
There are positives to be found in the changes, but also inevitably some changes we could not avoid.
We now offer two crossword puzzles daily. One is the same we ran before, and it is the same size as before. The new one is bigger.
We still have the Junior Jumble, though some say its slightly narrower width has been an adjustment.
The word search game we used to have was replaced with a competing one that many other papers had been using.
We also added the Cryptoquote word encryption puzzle.
The Dear Abby advice column, written for some years now by the daughter of the original columnist, was replaced by Ask Amy, which originated in 2003 as the Chicago Tribune’s creation to replace Ann Landers after the writer of that column passed away.
We hope you will give the new puzzles and features a try and that you will grow to love “Today in History” along with the other changes. We will continue to evolve as the years go by, but one thing will not change. We are be the best source around for High Point news.
