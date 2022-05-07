High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.