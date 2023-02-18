North Carolina is facing a showdown of the ages. Demographers tell us our state is getting older, and while the changes may look subtle, they carry significant implications for us individually.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Census data report that in 2020 the median age in our state was 38.9 years. It was just 33.1 in 1990 and 35.3 in 2000.
In 2020, 17% of us were 65 or older; by 2028 it is projected that 20% will be. By 2031, there will be more senior citizens than those under the age of 18.
North Carolina is not only older, but we also live longer. In 1960, the average life expectancy was 70.8 years. By 2020, it increased to 76.1. Why? We can credit a lot to better and more accessible medical care, better diets, reduced smoking and more exercise.
They call them the “golden years.” Wife Lib says that is because it costs a lot of gold to live them. True, but good planning and good decisions can ensure these years can be happy and lustrous.
If you don’t heed anything else in this column, please purchase long-term health care insurance if you can possibly afford it. It isn’t cheap, but the younger you are the cheaper the annual premiums. Without it you face potentially bankrupting costs for lengthy hospital, convalescent or extended home health care stays. Remember: The most expensive period of your life will be your last months and years!
Here are other valuable tips. Form a care team to include close family, friends, your pastor, financial advisor, lawyer, doctor and anyone who knows you well and will speak truth to you. Compile a notebook that contains names, addresses and phone numbers of all family, no matter how distant. List all bank and investment account numbers and contacts, insurance policy numbers and agent names, doctor and health care providers names and contact info, contact details for your pastor, lawyers, your care team and even maintenance workers. Draw a will, no matter how simple it might be. It is better to have all this information in one place than to go searching through records if you are unable to provide it.
Perhaps the biggest later life decision is where you will live. Most of us want to stay in the home we’ve occupied for many years, but there comes a point where that’s not practical. Talk this over with your team and decide triggering events such as spousal death, mobility or transportation issues, health events or anything that makes you more dependent on others. And discuss the type of facility most desirable.
The best advice my aging mother received was to “go before you have to.” Make a move while you have the ability to make friends, get involved with activities and re-establish habit patterns.
More important advice: Investigate, investigate, investigate potential facilities. Learn about medical care, transportation, meals, recreation and community involvement. Go have a meal and talk to residents without salespeople around.
Read the potential contract and learn about ALL the expenses, both initial and ongoing. Especially the fine print. We didn’t! Mom decided on a facility owned by a family we knew. They told us all the upfront deposits and said that when mom died or moved out, they would return a certain amount. But we didn’t read the fine print that said the refund would be made 30 days after they had rented mom’s apartment. She died almost three years ago, and we still don’t have the refund. Legal action would be expensive, and the outcome questionable. Read the fine print!
Each of us wants to live a long, full life. It is never too soon to start planning for those years to indeed be golden and happy. Make decisions while you still can.
Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.
