April 18, 1775, British troops left Boston heading toward Concord and Lexington. Purpose was to confiscate all guns and ammunition. The citizens were told the guns would be kept in a safe place and would be returned; which never happened. This episode, of course, resulted in the first battle of the Revolution over gun control!
Another irritating fact was huge taxes against colonists from the British. Taxation without representation was definitely a hard pill to swallow. Colonists were being overly taxed and this, of course, did not sit well. However, the Fourth of July is not celebrating only the Second Amendment, but a representation of freedom. We now have become a free country enacting our own laws and constitution and providing safety for every citizen.
Countries throughout history have fought tenaciously for freedom. Wars, crusades and movements have bled blood in their refusal to accept tyrannical rule.
So what does the Bible say about selfish and unjust rulers? ISA 10:1-2, “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withheld justice from the oppressed of my people, making widows their prey and robbing the fatherless.”
Sometimes the government becomes too big for its britches. Thomas Jefferson once said, “ a government big enough to give you everything you want is a government enough to take away everything that you have.”
Even with all the chaos and turmoil in our country, it is by far the best. We have become the envy of the world, even though we still have a ways to go. With the raising of Old Glory, everyone should demonstrate respect and loyalty. Many have been given their lives so you may enjoy that hot dog; hamburger or steak on the Fourth. Please show a little thankfulness for our freedom. God bless, and happy Fourth of July.
The Rev. Gary Robinette is a retired pastor and Thomasville resident. He may be reached at drgaryrobinette@gmail.com.
