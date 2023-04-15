Marijuana remains illegal in North Carolina, with some medical exceptions. However, as in many other states, some will celebrate marijuana on April 20, and those celebrations have a significant influence.

April 20 became the day for the celebrations because a group of Californian teenagers ritualistically smoked marijuana every day at 4:20 p.m., the ritual spread, and soon 420 – or 4/20 – became code for smoking marijuana.

