It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about health care, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to health care.
Fewer than 1 in 4 new doctors make family medicine this their path. Those who do so value the personal relationships with patients and genuinely believe this is the best approach to improve overall health.
I began my remarks by sounding a common note, namely that health care costs are too high. With barely 4% of the world’s population, our country accounts for almost half of the $8 trillion world health care expenditure. In 1970, the U.S. spent 6% of our gross domestic product on health care; today that is 19.7%, or 20 cents out of every dollar of economic output. The per capita cost of health care is estimated to be $11,945, more than twice as much as the average for industrialized nations. And some 64% of Americans surveyed said they have avoided or delayed medical care because of costs.
Many without health care insurance incur large debts. State Treasurer Dale Folwell, in a forum in New Bern, touted a proposed bill that would help working families avoid financial ruin just because they got sick. This problem is especially acute in Eastern North Carolina, an area with the state's worst concentration of medical debt placed for collection.
The Robert Graham Center in Washington reports that North Carolina has almost 6,000 primary care physicians (2010 numbers) or about 1 family doctor for each 1,633 people, well above the national average of 1 for every 1,463. Our state set a goal to get closer to the national average, but population growth and the graying of our state makes this a stretch. The Graham Center further projects that our state will need another 1,885 primary care physicians by 2030 – a 31% increase.
Of the few new doctors choosing family medicine, even fewer choose to start or join practices in rural areas of our state, where people are poorer, less healthy and more dependent on Medicaid and Medicare. Patient loads are often greater, fewer support services (such as pharmacies) are available, and physician spousal employment opportunities are fewer.
It’s a gross understatement to say we need to dramatically increase the number of primary care physicians. Medical schools at East Carolina, Campbell and UNC are putting renewed emphasis on family medicine in rural areas by accepting more students from rural areas, expecting they will return home to practice.
More funding for scholarships for medical students pledging to practice in rural areas is needed to dramatically relieve shortages. The average graduate from medical school has spent eight years getting educated and three years in residency training. It is not uncommon for the new doctor to begin practice with $200,000 or more in student debt, a staggering amount before even starting a professional life.
According to salary.com the average family physician in North Carolina earns between $184,179 and $239,970 per year. One would suspect income would be higher in urban areas and lower in the more rural. That income might sound attractive to many, but after waiting so many years to enter the workforce and having to pay back $200,000 in debt, the amount doesn’t look so big.
At least two organizations in our state, Community Care North Carolina and the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians, are working together to encourage more family physicians. CCNC has been trained by MIT to establish a new business mentoring program to help new doctors learn about business matters, and to help rural communities learn what they must do to attract and retain family physicians. Financial assistance with building or office space, student debt retirement and other support services will ensure the new doctor not only survives but thrives. The goal is for both the doctor and the community to remain happily married for many years.
We are staring down the barrel of a “code blue” health care crisis. Adding more family physicians, especially in rural communities, can go a long way toward averting the crisis. We must help family doctors in helping us.
