It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about health care, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to health care.

Fewer than 1 in 4 new doctors make family medicine this their path. Those who do so value the personal relationships with patients and genuinely believe this is the best approach to improve overall health.

