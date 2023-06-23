HPTNWS- 6-24-23 ALLEN, CHET.jpg

HIGH POINT — Chet H. Allen, age 92, died peacefully on June 19, 2023 after a short period of declining health. He was born in High Point, North Carolina and had been an independent living resident of Pennybyrn in High Point since 2019.

Chet was born Dec. 7, 1930 to Dewey and Odessa Allen. He graduated from High Point High School in 1949 and received his BS degree in Furniture Manufacturing from N.C. State University in 1954. After graduation, he married Carolyn Hayworth, his bride, his life partner, and best friend in May,1954.