HIGH POINT — Chet H. Allen, age 92, died peacefully on June 19, 2023 after a short period of declining health. He was born in High Point, North Carolina and had been an independent living resident of Pennybyrn in High Point since 2019.
Chet was born Dec. 7, 1930 to Dewey and Odessa Allen. He graduated from High Point High School in 1949 and received his BS degree in Furniture Manufacturing from N.C. State University in 1954. After graduation, he married Carolyn Hayworth, his bride, his life partner, and best friend in May,1954.
After graduation he entered the military as a 2nd Lt, and ordered to Germany with a delay to teach ROTC summer camp at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. Afterward, he joined the 350th Ord Ballistic and Tech in Illesheim, Germany as a 1st Lt. Chet and Carolyn spent 18 months traveling and enjoying Western Europe during his deployment.
Upon his return to High Point, he began his career in the furniture business, working for Thaden Molding and Globe Furniture. In 1964, he relocated to Lenoir, NC to join Bernhardt Furniture’s upholstery division, Flair, and enjoyed 16 years there as VP-Upholstery. In 1980, he moved his family back to High Point to serve as President of Dansen Contemporary, one of the Woodmark collection of companies. In 1986, Chet was named the Business Associate of the Year by the Jamestown chapter of the American Business Women’s Association. After Dansen Contemporary was sold, he semi-retired, doing consulting work with Universal Furniture. In addition to consulting, he and several other furniture executives started Affiliated Importers and was named the President. Later he relinquished that title and retired as Secy/Treasurer.
Chet was a lifelong Methodist serving as Church treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent, and many other organizations of the church. While in Lenoir, NC, he was a member of the Rotary Club, Chairman of the Heart Drive Fund, and president of the Lenoir Country Club.
He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn after 65 years of marriage, his parents, his son Christopher, and his sister, Zellen Shelton. He is survived by his daughters Anne (Bill) Calohan of Rustburg, VA and Amy (Jeff) Lewis of Greensboro, NC. Grandchildren include Sgt Willie (Krit) Calohan of Central Valley, NY, Morgan (Corey) Calohan Sears of Frederick, MD, Sam Calohan of Rustburg, VA; Deni Lewis of Greensboro, NC, Emily Allen of Asheville, NC, Nicholas Allen of High Point, NC, and their mother, Lorri Allen (Buck)Stephenson of Kernersville, NC, along with Great-Grand Sons William Earl Calohan V and Lucas Sears.
His service will be held at Jamestown United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 28 at
2 p.m. with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall. Inurnment will be private at the Church Columbarium. Memorials may be made to the Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 East Main Street, Jamestown, NC 27282 or Pennybyrn, 109 Penny Road, High Point NC 27260.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
