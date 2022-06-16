DOWNINGTOWN — Zellen Allen Shelton of Downingtown, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 12, 2022.
Born Dec. 3, 1926 in High Point, she was the daughter of Dewey and Odessa Allen.
She is survived by her brother, Chet Allen, and three daughters, Cathi, Lisa, and Priscilla.
She was employed by Bureau of Forestry and French Creek and Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust.
Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughters.
She loved entertaining, gardening, reading, and involvement in church activities.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 865 S. Main St., Phoenixville, PA 19460 on Sat., June 18, 2022 at 1 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Friends Fund, Simpson Meadows, 101 Plaza Dr., Downingtown, PA 19335 or First United Methodist Church at the address above.
Please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com for more information.
