ARCHDALE — Yvonne Allen Phillips went home to Jesus on Nov. 5, 2022 at age 79.
Yvonne was born to Bura and Nina Allen on May 5, 1943. Yvonne met her husband, Johnny Phillips, in 1958 at the playground on the swing set. They married three years later on Nov. 11, 1961 and went on to have one child, Tony Ray Phillips.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Yvonne also loved working in her garden and watching countless praise and worship videos. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Yvonne joins her parents, Bura and Nina Allen; her sister, Ronda Frazier, and her brother-in-law, Marvin Latham in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Phillips; her sisters, Billie Jo Craven (Terry) and Rita Latham; her children, Tony Phillips (Tammy); her grandchildren, Christian Castleberry (Chris), Brandon Phillips (Laura) and her great-grandchildren, Collyns, Sullivan, Elizabeth and Campbell.
“See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”
The family will receive guests at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service for Yvonne will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Entombment will follow the service at GuilRand Memorial Cemetery.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.