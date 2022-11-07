HPTNWS- 11-8-22 PHILLIPS, YVONNE.jpg

ARCHDALE — Yvonne Allen Phillips went home to Jesus on Nov. 5, 2022 at age 79.

Yvonne was born to Bura and Nina Allen on May 5, 1943. Yvonne met her husband, Johnny Phillips, in 1958 at the playground on the swing set. They married three years later on Nov. 11, 1961 and went on to have one child, Tony Ray Phillips.

