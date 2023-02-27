High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.