WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Yvetta Monk Thomas, 66, a resident of Winston-Salem, passed away Feb. 23, 2023.
Yvetta was born Feb. 7, 1957 in Forsyth County, NC a daughter of the late Steve Abraham Monk and the late Lois Reid Monk. She was a Senior Crime Analyst with the Winston-Salem Police Department with 25 plus years of service. Yvetta was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church serving on various committees and ministry teams. She enjoyed reading, going to the mountains and beach, cooking for her family at holiday gatherings and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. On Nov. 3, 1984 she married Robert Gene Thomas who survives of the home.
Also surviving is her daughter, Heidi Thomas Simpson (Adam) of Norwood, NC; grandchildren, Vance Simpson, Silas Simpson, Haisley Simpson, Lyla Simpson, Sam Frazier, Cassie Thomas, Devon Thomas; step-daughter, Melissa Thomas Frazier (Charles) of Winston-Salem; step-son, Robert Bryan Thomas of High Point; brother, Colby Monk (Susan) of Rural Hall; a niece and nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie Martin and Pastor Scott Daniel officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem (Wallburg Community). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4507 Thomasville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
