WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Yvetta Monk Thomas, 66, a resident of Winston-Salem, passed away Feb. 23, 2023.

Yvetta was born Feb. 7, 1957 in Forsyth County, NC a daughter of the late Steve Abraham Monk and the late Lois Reid Monk. She was a Senior Crime Analyst with the Winston-Salem Police Department with 25 plus years of service. Yvetta was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church serving on various committees and ministry teams. She enjoyed reading, going to the mountains and beach, cooking for her family at holiday gatherings and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. On Nov. 3, 1984 she married Robert Gene Thomas who survives of the home.

