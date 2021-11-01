HIGH POINT– Evangelist Yolanda Ann Bennet-Sauls, affectionately known as LuLu, 58, entered into God’s eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1963, in Queens, NY, to Mary Siler Bennett and John William Bennett Sr. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in NY and went on to further her education in trade schools and earned several certifications, including health care and beyond. Evangelist Sauls was also an author of the book “I want to sincerely serve the Lord,” a book of encouragement to the body of Christ while on this Christian journey.
She was a faithful member of Friendship Holiness Church before her health declined. She was truly a special lady and will be deeply missed.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Warren; grandmother, Lillian Bennett; and nephew, Antonio Pryce.
Loved ones left to cherish her fondest memories include her husband, David Sauls, of High Point, NC; her father, John Bennett Sr., of High Point, NC; stepfather; Edward Warren, of Tampa Fla.; her only daughter, whom she deeply loved and treasured, Shadina Blunt, of Powder Springs, Ga.; one brother, John Bennett Jr., of Powder Springs, Ga.; one sister, Martha McCall, of High Point, NC; one aunt, Maggie Price, of High Point, NC; three grandchildren, Ayseyana Atkins, Saryia Atkins and Zarien Blunt, all of Powder Springs, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Saul's family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
