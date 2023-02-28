HIGH POINT — Winston Harvey Stephens, Jr., 71, of High Point, passed away Tuesday,
Feb. 21, 2023, at his home
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Keith Edwards officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
For those who are unable to attend, the service will be Live Streamed on www.wrightfs.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an adult memory care service that once supported Winston: Well Spring Solutions in Greensboro, North Carolina.
