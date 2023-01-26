HIGH POINT — Winifred (Wink) Wall Cottam, 97, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Wink was a lifelong resident of High Point, NC.

Wink was born on March 5, 1925 to Ernest Shore and Mary Wilson Wall of High Point. She attended High Point High School, where she met her future husband Robert (Bob) Thomas Cottam, Jr. The pair was married in 1948 and enjoyed 68 years together before his passing.

