HIGH POINT — Winifred (Wink) Wall Cottam, 97, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Wink was a lifelong resident of High Point, NC.
Wink was born on March 5, 1925 to Ernest Shore and Mary Wilson Wall of High Point. She attended High Point High School, where she met her future husband Robert (Bob) Thomas Cottam, Jr. The pair was married in 1948 and enjoyed 68 years together before his passing.
Wink graduated from Salem College in 1946 with a B.A. in English and a minor in math. She went on to teach math in local schools for over 20 years, including High Point High School, Andrews High School, and Emma Blair Elementary School.
Wink was a lifelong learner who enjoyed activities like reading and puzzles. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and the Century Study Club. Wink was also a longtime member of the Junior League of High Point and served as its president from 1962-1963.
Wink is survived by her son, Robert (Bob) Thomas Cottam, III and wife, Debbie; son, Richard (Dick) Shore Cottam and wife, Evie; grandchildren, Mary Cottam Keever, Betsy Cottam, Katie Cottam, Caroline Cottam, Allie Trexler (husband, Charlie), Sarah Smith, and Lynwood Smith (wife, Allie); four great-granddaughters, Elly, Francy, Barret, and Sterling; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; sister, Mary Wilson Wall Matthews; and son, William (Bill) Wilson Cottam.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point, NC. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, the Junior League of High Point, Hospice of the Piedmont NC, or a charity of the donor’s choosing.
