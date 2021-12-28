HIGH POINT — Mr. Wilson “Sonny” Pickett Jr. made his transition from this earthly life on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
He was born in High Point, NC on Nov. 2, 1934, to the late Wilson “Daddy Luke” Pickett Sr., and Lucille McFadden.
Wilson attended the public schools of Guilford County and William Penn High School. He worked in the manufacturing industry and retired from Jiffy Manufacturing. Now…Sonny:
He was a street-smart entrepreneur, had a green thumb when it came to gardening, was a “soul food” chef, was a traveler, and was a beloved friend.
He possessed a wonderful sense of humor, old-school wisdom and refused to leave a tip.
Survived to cherish precious memories are five sons: Wilson Pickett III, Roger L. Pickett, Michael E. Pickett, Tracy E. Pickett, and Avery D. Pickett; two daughters, Katina L. Ferguson, and Sheena C. Pickett. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one sibling, Sandra Y. Pickett.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the chapel from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
