THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Wilma Joyce Ward Segers, 88, a resident of Diana Drive, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on March 3, 1934 in Randolph County, NC to Carl Hodgin Ward and Retta Gertrude Frazier Ward. She owned and operated Joy Nursery and Child Development Center for 26 years and was a member of Central Wesleyan Church, where she was the church organist for many years. She was an auxiliary member of The Gideons and she enjoyed being a practical jokester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Bruce Ward, infant brother, Clifford Ward and her sisters, Vivian Ruden and Jewell Hoover.
On June 19, 1953, she married Troy Vaughn Segers, who survives of the home; also surviving is her daughter, Cristall McCaskill and husband Scott of Thomasville; son, Greg Segers and wife Kay of Liberty, SC; three grandchildren, Lauren Segers Clardy and husband Corey of Pickens, SC, Hunter Ward Segers and wife Keziah of Wright City, MO, and Dailey Joy Segers of Liberty, SC; eight great-grandchildren, McKenzie Joy Clardy, Reagan Clardy, Kamryn Clardy, Rylee Clardy, Liam Segers, Eliana Segers, Judah Segers, and Rhett Segers; adopted grandchild, Camden Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Central Wesleyan Church with Pastor Marty Martin, Pastor David Albertson, and Pastor Bill Groce officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church from 1 – 2 p.m. Mrs. Segers will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home until placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the visitation. Memorials may be directed to Central Wesleyan Church, 300 Hinkle St. Thomasville, NC 27360 or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
