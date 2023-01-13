GREENSBORO — Wilma Ellington, 92, a resident of Abbotswood in Greensboro, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was born May 11, 1930, in High Point, NC, the daughter of William P. Leonard and Laura C. Leonard.

Fondly known as “Wilbur,” she was a devoted mother who found great pride in her family. She was married for 48 years to Kenneth F. Ellington Jr., who preceded her in death in 1995. Wilma and Kenneth owned and operated a family business for over 50 years in Greensboro prior to retiring.

Trending Videos