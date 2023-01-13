GREENSBORO — Wilma Ellington, 92, a resident of Abbotswood in Greensboro, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was born May 11, 1930, in High Point, NC, the daughter of William P. Leonard and Laura C. Leonard.
Fondly known as “Wilbur,” she was a devoted mother who found great pride in her family. She was married for 48 years to Kenneth F. Ellington Jr., who preceded her in death in 1995. Wilma and Kenneth owned and operated a family business for over 50 years in Greensboro prior to retiring.
She was predeceased by her eldest son, Kenneth F. Ellington III, his wife Susan P. Ellington, as well as her three sisters, Marion Leonard, Christine Malpass, and Rachel Garner, all of High Point.
Surviving are her son, Steve and wife Cindy, both of Greensboro. She has two grandchildren, Carolyn Ellington Landreau (husband James), children Alexandra and Carson, of Cumming, Ga., and Kendra Ellington Nafziger (husband Aaron), children Luke, Lilly and Noah of Goshen, Ind.
A private family graveside service is planned for the near future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Elon University.
