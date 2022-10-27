HPTNWS- 10-28-22 ANGEL, WILLIE.jpg

TRINITY— Willie Mae Smith Angel, 82, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 13, 1940, in McMinnvale, Tennessee, and was the daughter of the late Virgil Jesse and Grace Irene Adcock Smith. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in High Point where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. Willie Mae enjoyed singing and was a fabulous cook. She was a hard worker who worked long hours to provide and care for her family as both the mother and the father figure.

Trending Videos