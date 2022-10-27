TRINITY— Willie Mae Smith Angel, 82, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 13, 1940, in McMinnvale, Tennessee, and was the daughter of the late Virgil Jesse and Grace Irene Adcock Smith. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in High Point where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. Willie Mae enjoyed singing and was a fabulous cook. She was a hard worker who worked long hours to provide and care for her family as both the mother and the father figure.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Leroy Angel; sisters, Evelyn, Joe, Lena, Mae and Elizabeth; and brothers, Alex, Danny, and Lee.
Willie Mae is survived by three daughters, Karen Allen Kranz (William) of Rockingham, Sharon Allen Jones (John) of Thomasville, and Lisa Angel Womack (Johnny) of Winston-Salem; son, Tommy Angel (Mickie) of Reidsville; ten grandchildren, Amy Krauss (Jesse), William Kranz Jr., Scottie Allen, Brittany Jones, Rebecca Womack (Josh Haley), Zane Womack, Tyler Angel, Tabitha Sigmon, Savannah Alcorn and Autumn Alcorn; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa and Phyllis; three brothers, Gerald (Ruth), Ronnie Dean (Angie) and Donnie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Willie Mae’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Casey Bradford officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Angel family.
