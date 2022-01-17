BURLINGTON — We the Staff and Management of Williams & Ashford Funeral Directors and Cremations join with the Hunter and connected families to announce the earthly transition of Mr. Willie James Hunter, 71, who passed away at Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC .
Arrangements are forthcoming and will be announced as they are made final. Services of Integrity and Compassionate Care have been entrusted to Williams & Ashford Funeral Directors and Cremations, LLC. 401 N. William St. Goldsboro, NC.
