HIGH POINT — Willie Junior Cook (Jack), 65, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was born to Lola Brand and Willie Cook Sr. in Marlboro County, SC, on Dec. 27, 1957.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Ann Cook; father Willie Cook Sr.; grandparents, BJ and Annie Mae Brand; son-in-law Chris Council; and brother-in-law Sam Brannon.
His most precious and loving memories will be cherished by his mother, Lola Brand, of Raeford, NC; daughter Kimberly Jordan (Ronnie Jordan) of Jacksonville Fla.; son Jerez Posey, of High Point, NC; stepdaughter Lequinta Council, of High Point, NC; siblings, April Brand, Carl Brand (Brenda Brand), Gary Brand, Anthony Nevius, Leon Cooper, Paulette Gladney, Lisa Jackson, Patricia Nevius, Loreen Kinlock, Michael Nevius and Leroy Nevius; sisters-in-law, Kathy Gadson and Ann Brannon; brother-in-law Eddie Brannon; grandchildren, Shanea Gardner (Kevin Gardner), Brianna R-Williams, Kamaria R-Williams, Shaaheen Council, Jahaan Council, Jasir Posey, Juelz Posey and Jariah Posey; great-grandchildren, Nasir Council and Kylie Mitchell; loving aunt Loretta Brand; loving uncle Secoyah Brand; childhood close friend Johnny Rivers; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 4 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
