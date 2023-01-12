HIGH POINT — Willie Junior Cook (Jack), 65, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was born to Lola Brand and Willie Cook Sr. in Marlboro County, SC, on Dec. 27, 1957.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Ann Cook; father Willie Cook Sr.; grandparents, BJ and Annie Mae Brand; son-in-law Chris Council; and brother-in-law Sam Brannon.

