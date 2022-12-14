HIGH POINT — Mr. Willie James (respectively known as “Buddy”) Harrell, 98, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. He was the son of Herbert and Daisy Durham Harrell of High Point. Buddy was born on Sept. 10, 1924, in High Point, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Grover, Jay C., and Lawrence; sister, Christine. He was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Buddy was a World War II Veteran. He served in France, Germany, and Italy. After the war, Buddy started out as a plasterer before becoming a builder. He and his brothers built many homes throughout Maryland and North Carolina. Buddy worked on his houses until his health started to fail. Although his health was failing, he enjoyed instructing his helpers on various projects of construction and repairs. Buddy was a Master-Builder and enjoyed the challenges.
Buddy is survived by a very special niece, Glenda (Joseph) Bryant, and a very special cousin, Carol (Herbert) Wiley. He was always happy to see the two of them come by to visit or just check on him. He was also very fond of Dr. Joseph Bryant and Keith Bethea, who helped him to get around when his mobility became impaired.
Buddy is also survived by his nieces, Debra Haywood, Audrey Williams, Carolyn Thomas, and Tiffany Parker; nephews, Terry Dumas, Grover Harrell Jr., Eric Harrell, and Jay Harrell. He has, also, a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition, he has countless friends on the Southside of High Point.
Graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Greenhill Cemetery, 1700 Leonard Avenue, High Point, NC.
It is with sincere gratitude that the family extends our appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living of High Point with a special “Thank you” to Ms. Elizabeth Newton, the Director; Dr. Igwemezie of Triad Dialysis; the Doctors and Nurses at Wake Forest Hospitals of High Point and Winston-Salem; Moses Cone; and Hospice of the Piedmont.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
