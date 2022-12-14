HIGH POINT — Mr. Willie James (respectively known as “Buddy”) Harrell, 98, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. He was the son of Herbert and Daisy Durham Harrell of High Point. Buddy was born on Sept. 10, 1924, in High Point, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Grover, Jay C., and Lawrence; sister, Christine. He was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Buddy was a World War II Veteran. He served in France, Germany, and Italy. After the war, Buddy started out as a plasterer before becoming a builder. He and his brothers built many homes throughout Maryland and North Carolina. Buddy worked on his houses until his health started to fail. Although his health was failing, he enjoyed instructing his helpers on various projects of construction and repairs. Buddy was a Master-Builder and enjoyed the challenges.

