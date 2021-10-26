HOLDEN BEACH — Willie Dean Dull went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Dean was born August 7, 1930 in Davie County. He was the son of the late Luther and Virginia Dull. Dean was preceded in death by brothers, Gene, Vernon, and Thurman Dull, and his wife, Iris Dull. Dean graduated from Farmington High School in Davie County in 1948. He attended High Point University and graduated in 1952. After graduation Dean Dull began his lifetime of serving others. In 1953 he joined the United States Air Force and served in the Pentagon during the Korean War. After serving his country, he went into public education and had degrees from High Point University, UNCG with a Masters of Education and from Appalachian State University with an E.D.S. degree. He taught in North Carolina Public Schools for 30 years and became Principal at Parkview Elementary, Johnson Street Elementary School, in 1961 he worked at Ferndale Middle School and Southwest High School until retirement. He was awarded Principal of the Year for the State of North Carolina in 1975. He then became active in real estate sales in High Point.
He was elected County Commissioner serving as Vice Chairman and Chairman for 7 years. He also served on numerous boards in Guilford County. Dean was always active in his church serving on numerous boards and committees. In 2002, he and his late wife Iris came to live in Holden Beach. He was very active in real estate in property management, sales and service. He also helped his son manage properties for the United States Coast Guard, United States Customs, and the FBI and was recognized for over 15 years of service to them. He was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church and a member of Camp United Methodist Church in Shallotte, North Carolina where he served as a Lay Leader. Dean loved his family and friends and working in his garden with flowers which was a special love for him. He was loved by many and everyone who knew him was especially blessed by his kind and gentle nature.
Survivors include his two children, Dr. Sherron Leplin and husband Jarrett of Chapel Hill, N.C. and McKinley Dean Dull and wife Vicki Johnson Dull of Wilmington, N.C; two granddaughters, Madison Elizabeth Dull of Washington, D.C. and Catherine Leigh Dull of Wilmington, N.C.; and sister, Linda Pendleton of Gastonia, North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at 1 o’clock in the afternoon at Camp United Methodist Church
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Camp United Methodist Church or The Harrelson Center of Wilmington, 20 N 4th St Suite 214, Wilmington, NC 28401.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.
