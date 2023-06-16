HIGH POINT — Mr. William E. “Bill” Brown, age 69, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Camden Health and Rehabilitation of Greensboro, NC. The family will hold a private celebration of life in accordance with Mr. Bill’s wishes at a later date. Mr. Brown was born June 16, 1953 in Sumter, SC a son of the late Wilson and Vernice Delma Smith Brown. He was a retired employee of the City of High Point, NC where he worked in the IT Department. Bill enjoyed computers and would help anyone who asked for his help. When called upon, he would show up at the door with a smile on his face and go straight to work. Bill had a keen mind and expansive curiosity that led to his degree in Philosophy from the University of South Carolina. He was an avid reader and enjoyed conversations with others on a multitude of books and topics. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his best friend, love of his life, and wife, Peggy Ketchen Brown. Survivors include his brother-in-law, Mike (Ranae) Ketchen; sister-in-law, Ann Huntley; nephew, Mac (Tabitha) Huntley; niece, Cynthia (Wayne) Southard; and numerous great nieces and great nephews. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Brown family.
