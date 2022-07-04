GREENSBORO — Mr. William “Will” Leonard Holland, 31, of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Thomasville.
Will was born June 13, 1991 to Nancy Leonard and William Earl Holland in Thomasville. He graduated from UNC-Asheville with a BS in Accounting and later earned a Master of Science from UNC-Greensboro in IT and Management with a concentration in Business Analytics. He worked as a Senior Business Insights Analyst for Andersen Windows and Doors.
In Jan. 2020, Will found the love of his life when he met Stephanie. Soon after meeting Stephanie, Will told his father this would be a forever relationship. They experienced many adventures and travels together from Alabama to Canada to Jamaica and had a lot more on their travel list. On December 3rd, 2021, Will proposed to Stephanie in Washington, DC. They were joyously planning their wedding for May 2023 and Will’s favorite part so far was the engagement photos.
An Eagle Scout, Will loved the outdoors, hiking, and the mountains. His red hair and blue eyes made him unforgettable. He had a keen sense of humor and would light up every room he was in. Will knew no strangers, and he would drop everything for any of his friends. His competitive nature could be seen from playing on the soccer field to the tennis courts or watching NBA playoffs, NFL, and boxing. An avid music fan, he traveled the country for concerts of his favorite bands. Will committed himself fully to all of his interests. In 2011, he adopted a standard poodle, Coco, from the Guilford County Animal Services, and they had the most special bond.
Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, Bobbie Caldwell and Hubert M. Leonard and paternal grandparents, Azilee Lane and Earl H. Holland.
Surviving are his parents Nancy Leonard and William E. Holland; fiancé Stephanie Blair and their beloved dog Coco; aunt and uncle Laura and Neal Grimes; aunt and uncle Lisa and Michael Holland; cousins Mac, Stephen, and David Grimes along with their families; and step grandmother Willa Holland.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9 with a service from 2 – 2:30 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church followed by a time to gather where we invite you to share your Will stories. It will be held in the Memorial United Methodist Church Family Life Center, at 101 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Guilford County Animal Services, where Will adopted Coco, online or mailed to 980 Guilford College Road, Greensboro, NC 27409.
