HASTY, CO— William Thomas Rich III transitioned from this life to the next on Feb. 28, 2022, at his home in Hasty, Colorado, after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Alexandria, Virginia, to W.T. Rich Jr. and Marguerite (Toni) Rich.
He graduated from High Point High School in 1961 and furthered his education at High Point College, University of Maryland and University of Southern California. Bill served in the U.S. Army, was a Systems Engineer for Lockheed-Martin in CO and retired to Hasty, Colorado. He was a faithful member of Hasty Friends Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Rich, one step-daughter and both parents.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Rich Stevens and Chrissy Rich Lucas, both of Greensboro, NC ; grandchildren, Tyler, Jessica and Maddie Stevens and Bridget Lucas; adopted sons, Joshua, Michael and Dustin Rich, all of Colorado.; sister, Marilyn R. Groome (Jim) of High Point, NC; and four stepchildren. Services will be in Colorado and burial with military honors at Ft. Lyon National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, Wounded Warriors Project or the charity of your choice.
