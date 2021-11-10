HIGH POINT– William Thomas Guy Jr., 52 died suddenly, but peacefully, at his home on Saturday, Nov. 6. Bill was born in High Point on Sept. the 6, 1969, completing his family of Bill Sr., Edna Rose and Julie.
From the age of 5 to 16, he and his family spent their summers at Winaukee Sports Camp, in Centre Harbor, New Hampshire, where his father was the camp director. This was where his love of all sports was developed. He attended and graduated from High Point Central High School, where he lettered in football and baseball. Upon entering Guilford College in 1987, he managed the basketball team, during which time they won the NAIA National Championship. He also played baseball and rugby, while earning a degree in Sports Management.
Because of his many interests and talents, his professional life went in varied directions. Generally, his work experience was service oriented. This included real estate sales, management and self-employment in trucking and relocation services. Bill was an avid cyclist and runner participating in marathons, among them Disney World and Nashville’s Music City Events. Then Jones Racing Company employed him to produce marathons. During this time he was able to take thousands of photographs, a major interest of his. With his Uncle Noah Duncan’s encouragement, Bill studied for certification as a nursing home administrator. His loving and kind disposition endeared him to patients in Laurinburg, Virginia Beach and Rocky Mount.
Bill is survived by his parents, William Thomas Sr. and Edna Rose Duncan Guy; and his sister, Julie Guy. Surviving are his aunts, Gail Shelley Duncan, of Cary, along with her children, Shelley Scanlon (Kevin), Melissa, Kathryn Sharp (Luke), and their families; his Aunt Mandy Plyler, of Advance; and his very dear friend, Kate. Bill was loved by numerous cousins and extended family as well.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at Emerywood Baptist Church, 1300 Country Club Drive, High Point. The family will greet and visit with others immediately after the service in the Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made in Bill’s name to the Food Pantry at Emerywood Baptist Church at 1300 Country Club Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262, or to Guilford College at 5800 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, N.C. 27410.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
