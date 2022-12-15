HIGH POINT — Husband, father, grandfather and faithful follower of Jesus, William Thaddeus Newton passed away on Dec. 13, 2022. Ghondie was born on Sept. 27, 1933. He was a lifetime resident of High Point. He attended Trinity High School and Piedmont Bible College. He is survived by his wife Mary Adella Hendricks Newton. They were married 56 years. Together they have three children: Kelley Newton Coats and husband Bryan of Winston-Salem, Tracey Evans Newton of High Point, and George Andrew Pyke Newton of Meadowview, VA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Austen Coats Smith, Hadley Coats, Mason Coats, Kadyn Evans, Fallon Evans, Parker Newton, Carter Newton and Sidney Newton. He was a salesman for Flex-o-lators, and was a member of their Million Dollar Club from 1976-1983. He also worked for Leggett and Platt, Hickory Springs and Lawrence Industries. Ghondie was also a 40 year resident of Badin Lake, where he was a member of the Badin Lake Ski Club. He enjoyed barefooting, slalom skiing and jumping ramps. He was known for his love of fast boats and
even managed to sink a few! He also enjoyed a home in Grayson County, where he and his family hunted and rode ATV’s. He traveled extensively with his son and many friends, shooting sporting clays. Always a competitor, his goal was always to beat his friends by just one bird.
