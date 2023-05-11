WALLBURG — William Russell Flinchum, 90, who led a life of love and honor, was called home on May 8, 2023. A native of Wallburg, Russell was born July 10, 1932, a son of the late Walter and Esther Flinchum. He graduated from Wallburg High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his service, he began his career as a gifted upholsterer.
On Nov. 28, 1957, Russell married the love of his life, Sonja Ann Shook of Jamestown. Together they lived a love story of their own for 65 years. He moved from Wallburg (or the capitol of North Carolina as he claimed it was) to Jamestown, where together they raised their three children. Russell lived his life surrounded by family and friends. He loved fishing and often reflected on his many trips with his nephews in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Some of his favorite fishing tales were trips with his son Brian and his friends who Russell lovingly called “his boys”. Russell and Sonja loved to travel and reminisced about family trips alongside their lifelong friends, John and Anne Petty. Long road trips were taken in a station wagon packed full of six children and luggage. Russell and Sonja always made their annual 4th of July family beach trip to Ocean Isle. The trip was sure to be full of family, friends, food and laughter. Russell’s passion was for baseball, football, basketball, and golf. Everyone knew by his shirts and baseball caps that his favorite team was the North Carolina Tarheels! When he wasn’t watching sports, Russell loved watching romance movies and riding his tractor through the neighborhood waving and talking with friends. The proudest part of his life was that of being a Paw-Paw. He felt that his greatest accomplishment was encouraging and watching his five grandchildren graduate from college and pursue their careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.