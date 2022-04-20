HIGH POINT — William R. “Willie” Bartlett, 94, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1927 in Grayson County, VA, a son of the late Curtis and Ruth Williams Bartlett. A resident of this area all his life, he proudly served his country in the US Army during WW II. He and his wife, Margie, owned and operated Unique Frames, Inc., for 20 plus years. He attended Friendly Avenue Church of Christ in Greensboro where he helped furnish and served in various capacities over the years. He later attended Deep River Church of Christ. Wiillie loved playing music; especially the mandolin and singing bluegrass music. He shared his gift freely with his family and with countless friends. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, grandfather and uncle and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents preceding him in death were his wife of 69 years, Margie Sumner Bartlett.
He leaves family to cherish his memory: his children, Kenneth Bartlett, Melissa “Kathy” Drakulakos and Sandra Schwan; his sisters, Lavie McDaniel and Joy Forrest and his brother, Bayne Bartlett. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Chuck Bartlett, Curt Bartlett, Shane Bartlett and Natalie Schwan-Curtis; six great grandchildren, one on the way and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Willie’s life will be held on Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale, with Family Minister David Galloway officiating. The committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Guilford Memorial Park with Military Honors accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends Friday from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Willie’s memory to Deep River Church of Christ, PO Box 16400, High Point, NC 27261.
Online condolences may be made on Willie’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
