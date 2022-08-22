HPTNWS- 8-23-22 BECK, WILLIAM.jpg

HIGH POINT — William Phillip Beck, age 88, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Born in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Eddie Walter Beck and Gladys Spangle Beck. Mr. Beck was married to the love of his life, Norma Prince Beck, who preceded him in death after 63 years of marriage. Phillip was very loyal and hardworking. He was active at his church, Deep River Friends Meeting, his entire life. He enjoyed his work at Lyles Chevrolet for over 40 years. Most of all he enjoyed his time with his wife and family. He spent many hours reading, gardening, deep sea fishing, and enjoying his grandchildren.

