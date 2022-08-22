HIGH POINT — William Phillip Beck, age 88, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Born in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Eddie Walter Beck and Gladys Spangle Beck. Mr. Beck was married to the love of his life, Norma Prince Beck, who preceded him in death after 63 years of marriage. Phillip was very loyal and hardworking. He was active at his church, Deep River Friends Meeting, his entire life. He enjoyed his work at Lyles Chevrolet for over 40 years. Most of all he enjoyed his time with his wife and family. He spent many hours reading, gardening, deep sea fishing, and enjoying his grandchildren.
Mr. Beck is survived by two daughters, Crystal Beck and Holly Beck Perryman (Rick Perryman); two grandchildren, Andrew Richard Perryman (Rachel Cox Perryman) and Austin Phillip Perryman. He was predeceased by a sister, Sally Beck Coleman.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Deep River Friends Meeting with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262, or Deep River Friends Meeting, 5300 W. Wendover Avenue, High Point, NC 27265.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to his caregivers, Ana, Guadalupe, Melodee, Salim, Teddy Angels Homecare, and Hospice of the Piedmont for the compassionate care provided.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
