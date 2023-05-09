JAMESTOWN — William Lee Smith, 94, a resident of Jamestown passed away on Sunday April 30, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living in High Point. He was born Oct. 25, 1928 in High Point the son of Lillian York Sechrest.
Lee was a graduate of High Point High School (now High Point Central). He was for years a Mfg. Representative selling items for the interior of homes. He was a member of Guilford Baptist Church.
Lee was married to Betty Anne Brown Smith who preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his mother, his daughter Rebecca “Becky”Anne Smith, and his brother Jack Smith.
Surviving are his sons, Don Smith and his wife Nydia of Raleigh, Ed Smith and his wife Patti of Brown Summit; grandchildren, Aimee Henderson and her husband Brian, Martin Smith and his wife Alyson, Samantha Fernandez Keys and her husband Aaron, Gretchen Smith, Chris Fernandez; and great grandchildren, Pace Henderson, Ella Jane Henderson, Caroline Smith, Chloe Smith, Isaac Keys and Sara Keys.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday May 15, 2023 at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Reverend Dr. Brady Huneycutt. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lee’s memory to the Salvation Army facility of the donor’s choice.
