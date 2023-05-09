HPTNWS- 5-10-23 SMITH, WILLIAM.jpg

JAMESTOWN — William Lee Smith, 94, a resident of Jamestown passed away on Sunday April 30, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living in High Point. He was born Oct. 25, 1928 in High Point the son of Lillian York Sechrest.

Lee was a graduate of High Point High School (now High Point Central). He was for years a Mfg. Representative selling items for the interior of homes. He was a member of Guilford Baptist Church.

