DAYTONA BEACH — William Joe Bridgman passed away on April 2 2023. He was in a tragic car accident in Charlotte NC. He was born on Oct. 15, 1972. There will be a private funeral at the family church in Charleston SC on Wednesday April 5 2023. His cremation was at triad cremation in Greensboro NC. William has three surviving sisters, Ann Bridgman, Kathy Ball, Lynn Marie. One niece, one nephew. His parents are deceased. William lived in Daytona beach Florida. His occupation was a carpenter.

Trending Videos