HIGH POINT — Mr. William Henry Wells was born in Madison, NC, on May 23, 1943, to the late Charlie and Rhoda Wells. Following a brief illness he departed this life on March 6, 2023. He was raised in Reidsville, NC, and later moved to High Point, N.C., after he met and married his lovely wife, Inez Owens Wells.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Wells, and Lillie Hand; four brothers, Charlie Wells, Oneill Wells, James Wells, and Roy Wells.

