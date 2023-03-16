HIGH POINT — Mr. William Henry Wells was born in Madison, NC, on May 23, 1943, to the late Charlie and Rhoda Wells. Following a brief illness he departed this life on March 6, 2023. He was raised in Reidsville, NC, and later moved to High Point, N.C., after he met and married his lovely wife, Inez Owens Wells.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Wells, and Lillie Hand; four brothers, Charlie Wells, Oneill Wells, James Wells, and Roy Wells.
He started his Christian journey in Christ at the Community Holiness Church and ended his journey at Greater International Deliverance as “Elder Wells.” He was employed at W&J Reaves, Inc., for over 30 years until his retirement.
He was compassionate and possessed a loving, caring, and generous spirit. Because of his true love for humanity and his gentle nature, everyone respected and loved him.
In 1970 he married Inez Owens Wells, and they raised two daughters: Nicole Chambers and Tabitha Wells.
He leaves to cherish his memories a wife of 52 years, Inez Owens Wells; two daughters, Nichole Chambers and Tabitha Wells; two grandsons, Nicholas Chambers and J’quan Wells; one great-grandson, Nazir Chambers; one great-granddaughter, Arianna Shoemo, one sister, Odessa Wright, two special nieces, Pamela Breeden (who was like a daughter) and Laverne Gathewright; son-in-law, Arthur Lee Chamber Jr., special friend, Darryl Moore, his Turn Key Family and a host of other nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. at New Beginning Full Gospel Ministries. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
