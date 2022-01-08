Oct. 9, 1929 —
Nov.11, 2021
OCEANSIDE, CA — William H. “Bill” Hartley (92 yrs), PGA Professional, beloved, faithful, husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Veterans Day 2021; preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, MaryLou, and four brothers. He is survived by his children, Holly, LuLong, Eddie, Molly and Polly; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stewart, of High Point, NC.
He grew up in High Point, NC, graduating from Wake Forest College. He met his lovely bride there and together they relocated to California, when Bill joined the Marines.
After that, he went on to become the Golf Professional at Camp Pendleton for 25 years. He and MaryLou raised their family in Oceanside, where Bill taught the game to all ages.
A lifetime member of the PGA of America, he earned SCPGA Golfer of the Year many times and twice landed an invitation to play in the three local PGA Celebrity Golf tournaments. His children tagged along, caddied occasionally and were very proud of their Dad.
After serving the military, his interests in golf grew and he helped bring to fruition the development of Vista Valley Country Club, where he served early on as their Golf Pro.
In his latter years, he continued to give golf lessons, enjoy his ever growing family and aid in his ailing wife’s care.
He will be remembered for his patriotism, sportsmanship, fun, laughter and kindness to all who knew him and those who played the game of golf.
A memorial service in his honor was held on Dec. 3 at Eternal Hills Mortuary, Oceanside, California. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local chapter of Junior Golf (www.sdjga.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.