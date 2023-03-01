HPTNWS- 3-2-23 RAGSDALE, WILLIAM.jpg

JAMESTOWN — William Gannaway Ragsdale III "Billy" passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. Billy was born on Nov. 19, 1943, a son of Mr and Mrs William G. Ragsdale Jr of Jamestown, NC.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife Katherine Antoniades Ragsdale. He leaves behind with loving memories; his beloved and devoted Jan of 15 years, his three loving sons: William G Ragsdale IV and his wife, Mary, and their four children Elizabeth, Lucy, Mary Katherine and Addison Ragsdale of Jamestown, NC; Seborn Perry Ragsdale and his partner, Declan of New York City, NY; and George Wrenn Ragsdale and his wife, Jenny, and their two children Wrenn and Katherine of Jamestown. In addition Billy leaves behind his sister Perry Ragsdale Davis and her husband Roger of Wilmington, NC.

