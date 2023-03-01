JAMESTOWN — William Gannaway Ragsdale III "Billy" passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. Billy was born on Nov. 19, 1943, a son of Mr and Mrs William G. Ragsdale Jr of Jamestown, NC.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife Katherine Antoniades Ragsdale. He leaves behind with loving memories; his beloved and devoted Jan of 15 years, his three loving sons: William G Ragsdale IV and his wife, Mary, and their four children Elizabeth, Lucy, Mary Katherine and Addison Ragsdale of Jamestown, NC; Seborn Perry Ragsdale and his partner, Declan of New York City, NY; and George Wrenn Ragsdale and his wife, Jenny, and their two children Wrenn and Katherine of Jamestown. In addition Billy leaves behind his sister Perry Ragsdale Davis and her husband Roger of Wilmington, NC.
Billy was deeply loved by many and never met a stranger. He always treated others kindly and genuinely cared for them. He created lasting bonds with friends and loved ones through laughter, his infectious zest for life, and his love and intense loyalty. He had a canny ability of joke telling, he always had a good one to share with whomever he was with.
Billy graduated from Ragsdale High School and he attended Guilford College. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp and was honorably discharged. Billy worked in the textile industry and ended his career as the President of Oakdale Cotton Mills. Billy always had a special place in his heart for the people that worked by his side at Oakdale. Through the years he shared so many wonderful stories about them. Billy served on the Jamestown Town Council and he was the Mayor of Jamestown for 5 terms. He was very passionate about his hometown of Jamestown and promoted it at every opportunity. Billy enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf with his friends and spending special time with his grandkids. Billy was a loving father and remarkable grandfather “Papa” and a loyal friend. He also spent a significant amount of time with friends and family at his home in Atlantic Beach, NC.
Billy was faithful and loyal member of Jamestown Friends, he took pride in being a birth rite Quaker and was a faithful and loyal servant of God.
The family will receive friends at the Jamestown Golf Course clubhouse in Jamestown, NC from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday March 3, 2023. A service for Billy will take place at Jamestown United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 with Rev. Chris Thore, Rev. George Ragsdale and Pastor Catherine Griffith officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jamestown Friends Meeting at 509 Guilford Rd. Jamestown, NC 27282. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.