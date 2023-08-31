HIGH POINT — Mr. William Frank Baker of High Point passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He was born Feb. 23, 1949, in Robeson County, NC. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at High Point Christian Center, 234 Dorothy St. Family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Salisbury National Cemetery with full military honors. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Local matchups highlight week 3 high school football
- Faith Calendar
- Man arrested in homicide of woman at home
- Audio reveals 911 caller in University of North Carolina shooting immediately identified a suspect
- Police Report 9-1-23
- No. 21 UNC opens with South Carolina, seeks to build on 9-win season with Heisman hopeful Drake Maye
- Sheriff's Report 8-31-23
- Police Report 8-31-23
Most Popular
Articles
- Yombor’s goal lifts Oak Grove past Glenn
- New yard waste rules kick in after today
- HPU dental network extends to Triangle
- Hemann hired to run Tennessee city
- County school makes No. 1 in national ranking
- Koz headlines Coltrane Festival
- Convicted killer to be released from prison
- Wesley Memorial votes to leave UMC
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest soccer edges rival HPC
- City job market holds steady
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.