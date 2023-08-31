HPTNWS- 9-1-23 BAKER, WILLIAM.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. William Frank Baker of High Point passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He was born Feb. 23, 1949, in Robeson County, NC. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at High Point Christian Center, 234 Dorothy St. Family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Salisbury National Cemetery with full military honors. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.