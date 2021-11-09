TRINITY – Mr. William Allen Farlow, 84, a resident of Trinity, died Nov. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 7, 1937, in Randolph County, a son to Allen and Millie Sink Farlow. As a resident of this area all his life, he attended High Point College and later worked as a chemist for the City of High Point Water Treatment Plant. He also was a proud member of the United States Army National Guard, having served 10 years, and later was a frequent volunteer at the North Carolina Aviation Museum in Asheboro, where he helped restore World War II airplanes. William was a longtime member of First Wesleyan Church, where he sang in the choir. Each Christmas he would sing in the Living Christmas Tree and also help with the construction of it. For many years he also participated in Handel’s Messiah Musical in Winston-Salem. In addition to music, he also loved drawing and years ago created the original seal for the City of Archdale. His other hobbies included collecting diecast cars and assembling aviation models. More than anything else, he loved his family and especially his great-grandsons.
In 1963, he married the former Shirley Ann Wilcox, who preceded him in death in 1981. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Farlow (Peggy); and three sisters, Doris Lilly (Walter), Phyllis Lowdermilk (Roy), and Louise Wall (Lyn). Surviving is his daughter, Kaye Martin and husband Ronnie, of Trinity; four grandchildren, Joseph Martin (Julia), Rebecca Dixon (Joe), Ben Martin (Crystal), and Sarah Ritner (John); and six great-grandchildren, Weston, Jude, Caden, Silas, Luke, and Jett.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Mr. Jerry Farlow officiating. A private interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to New Life Family Outreach at 416 Gatewood Ave., High Point, N.C. 27262. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.