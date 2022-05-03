SIMPSONVILLE — William Eugene Davis, Sr., 75, husband of Ann Coleman Davis, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Shelby, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Truman and Mallie Bridges Davis. Bill was a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University where he met his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Ann. Bill excelled in basketball as well as track & field, and years later was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Lenoir-Rhyne for his athletic abilities; one of his proudest accomplishments. Bill went on to receive a master's degree in education from UNC Greensboro. His love for teaching and sports led him to coach high school sports and college basketball at High Point University. Bill would later complete a long professional career as a sales leader with Ecolab where he developed lifelong relationships.
His sales career path would take him from North Carolina to Maryland, and finally brought him to Simpsonville, South Carolina, where he and Ann have resided for over 37 years. Coaching and teaching were his passion. He left a legacy of memories on and off the court from his many coaching experiences including coaching his children in basketball and other sports. Bill enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Simpsonville First Baptist Church where he and Ann were long time members. Over the years Bill served as a deacon and left an impact on many lives influencing others to follow our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bill was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors with a deep appreciation for God's creation. He instilled this love in his children and some of his fondest memories were sunrises and sunsets on the lake or at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, spent with his family. In later years Bill enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them participate in sports and other activities. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs at the park meeting and making new friends. He developed many impactful relationships from those simple conversations at the park. Bill was a loving father and husband who dedicated his life to supporting his family and teaching his children a strong moral and faith-based character. His wife, children, grandchildren, and friends will miss him deeply. You taught us all many lessons in life and have been a tremendous positive influence on so many. You will be forever loved and remembered. Rest easy "Well done my good and faithful servant". In addition to his loving wife Ann, Bill is survived by three sons, William Eugene Davis Jr. (Amy), Thomas Truman Davis (Lori), and Russell Bridges Davis; one daughter, Emily Davis (Luann); and 7 grandchildren (Grace, Cooper, Benjamin, Chloe, Callie, Cole, Cade). William was preceded in death by one son Michael, one brother, Truman Arlander Davis, and two sisters, Alalee Davis Biggers, and Joyce Davis Bell. A Funeral Service was held on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Simpsonville, 101 Church St, Simpsonville, SC 29681. Interment will follow at Cannon-Byrd Memorial Park in Fountain Inn. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 2:30 p.m. In Lieu of flowers Bill and Ann would like to donate to "C.A.S.T for Kids Foundation" so that Bill's passion for fishing, teaching, and giving to others can be carried forward. (castforkids.org)
