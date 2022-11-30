HALIFAX, VA — William Edward “Eddie” Rogers, 63, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 24, 1958, in High Point and was the son of the late Eck Augustus Rogers and Don Ella Caveness Spencer. He was a resident of High Point much of his life, where he attended Providence Wesleyan Church and was a graduate of Allen Jay High School, Class of 1977. He worked in the water treatment industry for many years. Eddie was an enthusiastic sports fan. He loved animals and leaves behind two cats. He was an avid reader throughout his life and spent many hours at the Halifax County Public Library.
Eddie is survived by his sister, Terri Rogers Cobb and husband, Warren, of Winterville, NC; brother, Kenneth Weslee Hill and wife, Paige, of Wilson, NC; nephews, Justin Cobb and Zachary Hill; and niece, Kensley Hill, all of Wilson, NC.
A graveside service celebrating Eddie’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating.
The family will speak with friends immediately following the service on Saturday at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to Halifax County/South Boston Library at HCSBPLS, PO BOX 1729, Halifax, VA 24558 or to your local animal rescue organization.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Rogers family.
