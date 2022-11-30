HPTNWS- 12-1-22 ROGERS, WILLIAM.jpg

HALIFAX, VA — William Edward “Eddie” Rogers, 63, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 24, 1958, in High Point and was the son of the late Eck Augustus Rogers and Don Ella Caveness Spencer. He was a resident of High Point much of his life, where he attended Providence Wesleyan Church and was a graduate of Allen Jay High School, Class of 1977. He worked in the water treatment industry for many years. Eddie was an enthusiastic sports fan. He loved animals and leaves behind two cats. He was an avid reader throughout his life and spent many hours at the Halifax County Public Library.

Trending Videos