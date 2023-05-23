HIGH POINT — William Douglas Lain, 78, of High Point, NC passed away suddenly at his home on May 21, 2023.
He was born on March 13, 1945, in High Point to William Ernest and Iris Lain. In addition to his parents, his sister Carolyn preceded him in death.
Doug was a graduate of High Point Central High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was a member of the Marching Tar Heels Band and the Air Force ROTC.
Throughout his life, Doug was committed to serving his church, his country, his family, and his community.
A member of First United Methodist Church, he sang in the choir and taught youth and adult Sunday School. He held many leadership positions and served on virtually every committee at the church over the years. He currently was a member of the Board of Trustees and was instrumental in the recent opening of the Good Shepherd Clothing Closet. In 2001 he was recognized by the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church with the Laity Service Award for outstanding service to his local church.
Doug was a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Air Force Reserve with 27 years of service. He was a former recruiter for the Air Force Academy and served on the Military Academy selection committee for the 6th Congressional District for more than 40 years.
Doug was an active member and former Board Chairman of the High Point Central Family YMCA. He was an avid racquetball player who looked forward to competing regularly with his friends.
Doug led and participated in many mission and disaster recovery teams over the years. He was a former member of the National Advisory Council of the Appalachia Service Project and served on more than 50 ASP mission trips. He delighted in teaching building and repair skills to youth and young adults who joined him on the teams throughout the years. During these trips he discovered the closest Dairy Queen to every worksite and indulged his team members with sweet treats at the end of a hard workday!
Every Friday night Doug gathered with a great group of friends that they named the “Philosophy Club.” The group would catch up on their week, encourage one another, and share laughs while solving the world’s problems. As soon as the Club’s annual golf trip ended, he began looking forward to the next year’s event.
Among his many community activities, he served as chair of the Howard Coble Scholarship Committee and was a member of the High Point Community Chorale.
Doug had a strong work ethic, working multiple jobs throughout high school and college and paying his way through Carolina. He owned Lain Insurance and Property Management for forty years.
Doug was proud to be a Tar Heel and proud of his service in the Air Force but the thing that gave him the most pride was his family, whom he loved and cherished with all his heart.
He enjoyed playing golf, roller skating, and going to the beach. Fondly known as “Pop Pop” by his grandchildren, he loved making scrambled eggs, popcorn, and milkshakes for them all; and he delighted in making them laugh or groan with a good “Dad” joke.
Surviving are his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Jane; his son, Doug (Tara) Lain; daughter, Jennifer (Greg) Wiegers; and grandchildren: Olivia Lain, Emily Lain, Everett Lain, Lainey Wiegers, and Charlotte Wiegers.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 25, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in High Point, officiated by Rev. Debra Swing and Rev. Dr. Ken Lyon. The family will receive friends following the service in the Epworth Room at the church.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27260 or Appalachia Service Project, 4523 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
