HPTNWS- 5-24-23 LAIN, WILLIAM.jpg

HIGH POINT — William Douglas Lain, 78, of High Point, NC passed away suddenly at his home on May 21, 2023.

He was born on March 13, 1945, in High Point to William Ernest and Iris Lain. In addition to his parents, his sister Carolyn preceded him in death.

Trending Videos