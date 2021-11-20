HIGH POINT — William Douglas Frost of High Point NC passed away on November 13, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jerri Blackwell-Frost, son William Frost Jr. (Sherry), daughters Jada Golden (Lloyd) and Charmaine Frost. He was preceded in death by daughter Kimberly Frost and grandson, Talajawon Golden.
In addition, he leaves 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves many dear family and friends.
There will be a virtual memorial on Saturday November 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. via Zoom. Condolences can be made through Triad Cremations and Funeral Service (www.triadfuneralservice.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.