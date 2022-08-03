ASHEBORO — Mr. William Darrell Peace, 89, a resident of Alpine Health and Rehabilitation Center, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Randolph Health in Asheboro.
He was born March 12, 1933, in Lawrenceville, Virginia, a son to George W. and Willie Virginia Jones Peace. As a resident of High Point most of his life, he attended High Point College and worked for Food Lion (now Lowe’s Foods) for 45 years. He also was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
