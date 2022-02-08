HIGH POINT — One of the nicest people you would ever be privileged to know, joined a host of God’s angels that had already arrived in Heaven. William Clarence Herndon, or “Froggie” to those who knew and loved him, departed his temporary home for that special place God had prepared for him and his loved ones. Clarence left his Earthly home on Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. He was born Nov. 21, 1934, to the late James Alfred Herndon and the late Addie Crater Herndon. Clarence grew up in High Point and lived there his entire life.
Clarence was quite the athlete at High Point High School. He played football for 4 years and he was a two-time State Champion wrestler. He refereed wrestling for several years after graduating. Clarence was also the Commissioner of Little League Baseball at Armstrong Park for over 10 years. Clarence was voted “Friendliest” male his senior year in high school and served as President of several clubs as well. “Froggie” loved to fish and would lie on the bank patiently waiting for the “bites” to come to him. When his children were growing up, all the neighborhood children also wanted “Froggie” to come out and play.
Clarence was inducted into the High Point Central Hall of Fame in 2018, which was a highlight of his life. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of High Point, NC where he served many terms as deacon. Clarence was a member of the Newheart Sunday School Class that he loved so much. He volunteered at the Open-Door Ministry in High Point for many years and he also delivered Meals on Wheels until his health declined. Throughout his later life he was known to all as the “Candyman.” He gave out candy to the young and young at heart. Clarence Always had a pocket full of candy. Doctors, nurses, waitresses, church members, strangers and lots of children had smiles on their faces.
In his professional life, Clarence sold men’s clothing at Cannon-Fetzer, Frank A. Stith Co., Herndon’s Menswear, Barron’s, and he retired from Wright’s Clothing Store. He worked in men’s clothing for over 40 years and sold clothing to most of the men in High Point back in the day.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his four children, Jennie M. Herndon in 1993, his second wife, Suzanne K. Herndon in 2005 and his only brother, James C. Herndon. Clarence is survived by his beautiful wife, Nancy Snider Herndon, of the home. His four children are Karen Hayworth (Carl) of Thomasville, Kathy Blackney (deceased husband, David) of High Point, Lisa Gilliam (Rick) of High Point and Alan C. Herndon (Stephanie) of Thomasville. Three stepchildren, Donna Willard (Bob) of Tennessee, Dr. Don Brock (Mary) of Colombia, SC, and Elliott Brock (Cynthia) of Trinity. Clarence is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer McCarthy, Krista Johns, Carl Hayworth Jr., Kelsey Gilliam, Zachary Gilliam, Christopher Herndon, Nolan Herndon, Stacey Coleman, Aerah Davis, Mack Brock III, Katie Thornton, Haley Fountain and Delaney Brock. He also had 13 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of William Clarence “Froggie” Herndon will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 2 at the First Baptist Church of High Point, with the Reverend Dr. Don Brock officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
The family requests that memorials be given to the First Baptist Church, 405 North Main Street, High Point, NC 27260 or to the Open-Door Ministry, 400 Centennial Street, High Point NC 27262.
Online condolences on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Arrangements by Cumby Funeral Services of High Point, NC.
