HIGH POINT — Mr. William Charles “Charlie” Johnson, 91, resident of High Point, died Jan. 18, 2023 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born July 9, 1931 in Guilford County, a son to the late William C. and Connie Etta Bowman Johnson. A resident of this area all his life, he was a graduate of High Point College and a former member of Green St. Baptist Church. Charlie was also co-owner of Kepley’s Barbeque from 1957 until his retirement in 2001. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Kepley Johnson in 2016, and his sister, Betty Mae Nance.
