THOMASVILLE — Mr. William Casey Mott, age 50, entered into his eternal rest on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Casey was a native of Louisiana and graduate of Mooresville High School and East Carolina University. He had special love for animals, almost all sports, and anything outdoors, especially water sports and fishing with family and friends. He was an avid ECU fan, and never wavered in his love for his birth state’s LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. In his later years, he especially enjoyed when his beloved LA Dodgers played (and beat) his bride’s beloved Cubs.
To his friends and family, he will forever be known as “Sweet Casey” and be remembered for his distinctive laugh, his love of life and music, and his fierce loyalty. He was a wonderful caregiver to his parents and to his grandmother-in-law, Lucy “Mamaw” Clinard. The role he cherished the most, however, was being a parent to his daughters. Casey worked in banking and finance, until his struggles with mental illness deprived us of the fullness of his intelligence, personality, and gifts.
Casey is survived by his loving wife Jennifer and the lights of his life, daughters Cameron and Caroline, as well as brother Joe Mott (Jan), sister Sara French (Rob), brother Clay Mott, and sister Nan Barfield (Tim), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews, many of which will remember him as their favorite uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sara Ann Schneider Mott and Joseph Monroe Mott Jr. Pall bearers are nephews Kane French, Patrick French, Thomas Barfield, Daniel Barfield, Jospeh Mott IV and William Mott and long-term high school and college friends Blaine Brawley, Matthew Hilton, Dustin Shearon, and Chad Moose.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2876 Old Greensboro Road, Thomasville, NC 27360. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the regional affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI Guilford, at https://namiguilford.org, or Helping Hands of High Point, Inc., PO Box 4066, Archdale, NC 27263. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.