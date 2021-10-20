HIGH POINT — William R. (Billy) Easterling, III, 52, of High Point, passed away Sept. 29, 2021. He owned, “Cuttin’ It Close” tree service. He is survived by:
His fiancee, Heather Greenwood and her daughter, Cheyenne.
His mother, Cynthia Allen Parsons and stepfather, Marc, of Thomasville, NC.
His brother, Darryl Easterling, and his fiancee, Rachel Godfrey of Germanton, NC.
His stepsister, Virginia P. Iungerich and husband, Corey of Virginia.
His daughter, Samantha E. Robertson and husband Justin of Thomasville, NC
His sons: Matthew Easterling of Colorado, Brandon Floyd of Maryland, Zayne Easterling of High Point. Also surviving are four beloved grandchildren
A brief service, presided over by Pastor Levi Bash, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in the American Legion Hall, Post 87, at 409 W. High Ave., in High Point, on Saturday, Oct. 23, with family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Billy’s name to AFSP, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.