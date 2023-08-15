William “Bill” Ray Williamson Jr.

HIGH POINT — Bill peacefully passed away on Friday August 11, 2023. He was born on Sept. 10, 1950 in High Point, NC to Bill Ray Walker and Beatrice H Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Vickie, Debbie and Libby.

He attended Grace Baptist Church in Randleman, NC where he was regularly seen on Sunday mornings sitting in his truck in the parking lot (due to immunity risks), listening to God’s word on the radio with Brinkley in the back seat (his four-legged friend). Bill was a great man who had a strong spiritual influence on his family. He loved the Lord and sought his guidance throughout his life.