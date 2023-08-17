William “Bill” Ray Walker Jr.

HIGH POINT — Bill peacefully passed away on Friday August 11, 2023. He was born on Sept. 10, 1950 in High Point, NC to Bill Ray Walker and Beatrice H Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Vickie, Debbie and Libby.
He attended Grace Baptist Church in Randleman, NC where he was regularly seen on Sunday mornings sitting in his truck in the parking lot (due to immunity risks), listening to God’s word on the radio with Brinkley in the back seat (his four-legged friend). Bill was a great man who had a strong spiritual influence on his family. He loved the Lord and sought his guidance throughout his life.
He served in the US Army from July 1968 until June 1971. He was stationed in Korea where he trained in Tang Soo Do, and Fort Carson Colorado. After his service, he began a 40 year career as a mechanic. He was relied on in the community to take care of their automobile repairs, but customers always seemed to leave with much more than that. He retired from Flow Auto Center as a service advisor before he retired in 2015.
On May 24, 1991, he married the love of his life, Ella Gibson Walker. Together they exemplified Gods purpose for marriage, loving and supporting one another through sickness and in health. Ella’s unending devotion serves as a model for others and is appreciated beyond words by their family. Bill and Ella loved to travel together going on multiple cruises, camping at Stone Mountain, visiting Oak Island and his favorite state, Colorado. Bill was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved being able to spend time with his children and grandchildren whenever possible. He had a love of golf and enjoyed playing through the years with a special group of friends. These were memories he always cherished. In addition to golf he enjoyed fishing. He will be remembered for his wit and was always ready with a good joke.
He leaves behind his wife Ella Gibson Walker of the home, 5 children Heather Walker Hartland of Trinity NC, Angie Walker Rubnich and husband Chris of Thomasville NC, Billie Jean Harrison and husband Marcus of Lexington NC, Katie Elizabeth Walker of Warrensburg NY, and Jeremy Scott Bayliff and wife Justine of Jamestown NC. 1 granddaughter Darryl and 10 grandsons Colin, Dawson, Sam, Trey, Julius, Tyler, Levi, Grayson, Gideon and Aiden, 2 brothers, Keith Walker and wife Debbie of Trinity NC and David Walker of Randleman NC.
A celebration of life service for Bill will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N Elm Street, Greensboro, NC with Brother Keith Letterman officiating. Brother Keith was a mentor and long-time friend to Bill. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the team of doctors and nurses who cared for Bill during his illness.
