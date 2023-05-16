HPTNWS- 5-17-23 CHURCH, WILLIAM.jpg

TRINITY — William “Bill” Harold Church, 85, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

He was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Watauga County and was the son of the late William Roe and Blanche Ruth Cheek Church. He was owner and operator of Bill’s Yard Grooming Service and following retirement, worked with 62 Mulch. He was a member of Archdale First Church of God where he served as an usher and did landscaping work. Bill enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors, including gardening. He was a friend to all who never met a stranger and loved to talk.

