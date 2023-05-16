TRINITY — William “Bill” Harold Church, 85, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
He was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Watauga County and was the son of the late William Roe and Blanche Ruth Cheek Church. He was owner and operator of Bill’s Yard Grooming Service and following retirement, worked with 62 Mulch. He was a member of Archdale First Church of God where he served as an usher and did landscaping work. Bill enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors, including gardening. He was a friend to all who never met a stranger and loved to talk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Steve Boucher; two sisters, Jenna Wilcox and Margie Warrell; and a brother, Carris Church.
William is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Green Church, whom he married on March 28, 1959; three children, Lynne Church Boucher and William Joey Church (Bobbie), both of Trinity, and Duane Church (Marjorie) of High Point; eight grandchildren, Holly Finney (Ryan), Heather Wang (Jay), Katie Lambert (Tim), Andrew Church (Lynn), Tim Church (Jenece), Elizabeth Church, Wil Church and Ayah Church, Christie Simmons and Allie Skeen (fiancé, Phillip Love); one step-granddaughter, Kayla Barnes (Danny); 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Myrtle Church of Deep Gap, Janice Kimbro of West Jefferson and Joyce Sechrest (James) of Winston-Salem; three brothers, Kendrick Church (Marsha) of Thomasville, Royce Church of Deep Gap and Wendell Church (Irene) of Trinity; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Bill’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Archdale First Church of God with Pastor Hallie Scott and Pastor Mark Albert officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Archdale First Church of God Building Fund, 7009 Weant Road, Archdale, NC 27263; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Church family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.