High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.