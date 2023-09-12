HIGH POINT — Mr. William Maynard “Bill” Bowman, 86, of High Point, passed away on
Sept. 11, 2023.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 6:57 pm
HIGH POINT — Mr. William Maynard “Bill” Bowman, 86, of High Point, passed away on
Sept. 11, 2023.
Mr. Bowman was born on Oct. 16, 1936 in Patrick County, Virginia to the late William R. and Delma Goins Bowman. He had been a resident of this area for over 60 years and was an upholsterer. He was a very hard working man, for whom hunting was a passion. He enjoyed fishing and the time he spent with Sweet Gum Hunt Club.
Survivors include his wife, Cellie Bowman; two sons, Ken Bowman (Susan) of Welcome; Troy Bowman (Annette) of Archdale; two brothers, Glen Bowman (Loraine) of Ararat, Virginia; Richard Bowman (Barbara); sister, Ann Meines all of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Chris Bowman, Jessica (Justin) Percival, Morgan Tkaczuk and Kaylen Ratcliffe; nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Bowman will be at two o’clock on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, North Carolina, 27263. Rev. Roger Carmichael will officiate. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, North Carolina 27203.
Online condolences may be posted on his tribute page by visiting www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.