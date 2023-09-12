HPTNWS- 9-13-23 HARRILL, WILLIAM.jpg

HIGH POINT — William Baxter Harrill, 85, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.

Born March 7, 1938, in Morganton, he was a son of the late Eugene Thacker Harrill Sr. and the late Susan Sloan Harrill. Mr. Harrill was a member of the US National Guard, retired from Drexel Furniture and a member of Covenant Church United Methodist.