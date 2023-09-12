HIGH POINT — William Baxter Harrill, 85, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born March 7, 1938, in Morganton, he was a son of the late Eugene Thacker Harrill Sr. and the late Susan Sloan Harrill. Mr. Harrill was a member of the US National Guard, retired from Drexel Furniture and a member of Covenant Church United Methodist.
He is survived by his nieces, Elizabeth Harrill Eustice and husband Wes, Eleanor Harrill Van Patten and husband Jerry, Susan Abee Hunter and husband Tom, and Jane Mosley Cogan and husband Tom; nephews, Frederick Huffman Harrill and wife Becky, and David Mosley and wife Sandra; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Kirk LeJeune officiating. Inurnment will follow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Caroleen Avondale Henrietta Cemetery in Avondale, NC.
The family will receive friends following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Friends Buddy Camp c/o Covenant Church United Methodist.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.